Madalena Energy Inc (MVN) Posts Earnings Results

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Madalena Energy Company Profile

Madalena Energy Inc is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The Company’s segments include Canada and Argentina. Its operations are located in Western Canada in the Greater Paddle River area of west-central Alberta, where the Company holds approximately 170 gross sections of land encompassing light oil and liquids-rich gas plays.

