MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.14. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $5 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Instinet started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) opened at 18.82 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $658.21 million. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 409,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 358,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 38,459.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 26.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and also in collaboration with other biopharmaceutical companies.

