Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,419 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,383,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $21,424,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $19,586,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in QEP Resources by 148.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,576,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 943,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QEP Resources by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after buying an additional 854,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) opened at 11.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock’s market cap is $2.84 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business earned $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised QEP Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on QEP Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Phillips S. Baker, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $99,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

