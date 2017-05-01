American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,463 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 114,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) opened at 42.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Vetr lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.81 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $442,399.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $17,025. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

