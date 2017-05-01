Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 104,700 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,197,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,685,000 after buying an additional 338,157 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 10.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,495,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,521,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Reynolds American by 6,165.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) opened at 64.50 on Monday. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Reynolds American had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds American, Inc. will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Reynolds American’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Reynolds American’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Reynolds American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds American in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company downgraded Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other Reynolds American news, SVP Daniel A. Fawley sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $867,541.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,170.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy H. Hawley sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $338,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,675. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

