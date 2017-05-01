Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $1.558 Million in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fairmount Santrol Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 63,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) opened at 5.16 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $1.558 Million in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/macquarie-group-ltd-invests-1-558-million-in-fairmount-santrol-holdings-inc-fmsa.html.

FMSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.