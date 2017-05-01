Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152,505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $110,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded down 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 6,600,043 shares of the company were exchanged. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Delta Air Lines also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 25,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average daily volume of 11,679 call options.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm earned $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, April 17th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $800,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,985.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 273,165 shares of company stock valued at $271,740 and have sold 99,417 shares valued at $4,975,031. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world.

