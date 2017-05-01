Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 65,344 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Incyte by 46.6% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $12,085,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,760,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 124.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 230.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $153.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Incyte from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $135.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.48 per share, with a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,571 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

