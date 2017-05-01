Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $17,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 88,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 170,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 138.09 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $142.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total transaction of $1,934,321.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,956.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,072 shares of company stock worth $7,595,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

