Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,418 Criteo SA (CRTO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Criteo SA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 47.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 3.5% in the third quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. now owns 122,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 34.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 54.39 on Monday. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.79.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.34 million. Criteo SA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo SA will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Criteo SA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Criteo SA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Criteo SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Criteo SA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Criteo SA from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Criteo SA news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $3,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $2,806,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,750 shares of company stock worth $30,617,752. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

