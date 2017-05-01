Macerich Co (MAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Macerich from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Macerich from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) traded up 2.571% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.035. 986,911 shares of the company were exchanged. Macerich has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.319 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 281.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 63.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

