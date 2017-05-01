Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates’ (MDA) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Scotiabank currently has a C$73.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$97.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.71.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) opened at 67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04.

In other news, Director Robert L. Phillips bought 1,000 shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.33 per share, with a total value of C$65,330.00. Also, insider Anil Wirasekara bought 3,000 shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.70 per share, with a total value of C$200,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,850 over the last three months.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Company Profile

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment.

