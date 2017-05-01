LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Given Overweight Rating at Citigroup Inc

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Instinet upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at 84.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $10.11 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-receives-neutral-rating-from-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 139,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $12,442,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacquelyn H. Wolf sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,388,433.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,598 shares of company stock worth $424,590,846 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GLG LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 9,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.