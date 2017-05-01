Sanford C. Bernstein set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. S&P Global set a €218.00 ($236.96) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €218.53 ($237.53).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) traded up 0.27% on Wednesday, hitting €226.50. 731,078 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €207.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €185.83. The stock has a market cap of €113.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52-week low of €130.55 and a 52-week high of €227.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) PT Set at €235.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-se-mc-given-a-235-00-price-target-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated.html.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

