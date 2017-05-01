Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) a €225.00 Price Target

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €225.00 ($244.57) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €206.00 ($223.91) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale set a €206.00 ($223.91) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €195.00 ($211.96) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €218.53 ($237.53).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 731,078 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €206.09 and a 200-day moving average of €185.05. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52 week low of €130.55 and a 52 week high of €227.65. The firm has a market cap of €113.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

