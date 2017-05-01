LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (NASDAQ:LVMUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

Separately, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (NASDAQ:LVMUY) opened at 49.382 on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.206.

WARNING: “Societe Generale Lowers LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-se-lvmuy-downgraded-by-societe-generale-updated.html.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

