Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Lumentum Holdings reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum Holdings.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.66 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) traded up 2.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 1,791,664 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.61 and a beta of 0.73. Lumentum Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-38-per-share.html.

In related news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $751,226.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,999 shares of company stock worth $1,859,770. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 15.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.