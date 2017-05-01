Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.50 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum Holdings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at 42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Lumentum Holdings has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $55.92.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum Holdings news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 12,000 shares of Lumentum Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $751,226.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,770. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 58,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 16.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 72.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

