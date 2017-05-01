BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lumenpulse Inc (TSE:LMP) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$21.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lumenpulse from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Lumenpulse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lumenpulse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lumenpulse from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lumenpulse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 901,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company’s market cap is $538.78 million. Lumenpulse has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $21.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lumenpulse-inc-lmp-given-market-perform-rating-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Lumenpulse

Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.