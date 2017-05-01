Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) insider Luis E. Valdes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luis E. Valdes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Luis E. Valdes sold 60,911 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $3,837,393.00.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) opened at 65.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 748.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 416,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 367,600 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

