LSL Property Services plc (LSL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) in a research report released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 185 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 257 ($3.29) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 236.40 ($3.02).

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) opened at 205.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 211.16 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.93. LSL Property Services plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 335.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

LSL Property Services plc Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc is a provider of residential property services to customer groups incorporating both estate agency and surveying businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

