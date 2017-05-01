LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) traded down 2.43% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,914 shares. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on LSI Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director James P/ Sferra sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $57,526.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

