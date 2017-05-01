LRR Energy (LRE) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.22

Media stories about LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LRR Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About LRR Energy

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas.

