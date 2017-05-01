Lowe's Companies (LOW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lowe's Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Vetr raised Lowe's Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.11 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.49.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.59% on Monday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,641 shares. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. Lowe's Companies has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $753,126.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,684.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $36,238,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,873,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,357 shares of company stock worth $42,207,226. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

