Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Cut by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Private Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 83,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 84.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post $4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.11 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.49.

In other Lowe's Companies news, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $36,238,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 479,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,873,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 9,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $753,126.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,684.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,357 shares of company stock worth $42,207,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

