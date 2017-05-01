Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1 Million Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) opened at 78.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.64. The business earned $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 9,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $709,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,357 shares in the company, valued at $14,688,658.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $314,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

