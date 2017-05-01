Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the digital content provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yahoo! were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 893,871 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yahoo! during the third quarter valued at about $17,315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 706,346 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Coastland Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 235.4% in the third quarter. Coastland Capital LLC now owns 468,551 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 328,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Yahoo! by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,176 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded up 0.39% on Monday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,834 shares. Yahoo! Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company’s market cap is $46.62 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company earned $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YHOO shares. Vetr lowered Yahoo! from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BGC Financial set a $49.00 target price on Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $52.00 price objective on Yahoo! and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Yahoo! and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.15.

In other news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $44,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 576,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

