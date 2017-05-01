RetailMeNot Inc (SALE) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Loop Capital

RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co downgraded RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on RetailMeNot from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) traded down 0.216% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.575. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,507 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. RetailMeNot has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $553.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.375 and a beta of 0.82.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm earned $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.48 million. RetailMeNot had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RetailMeNot will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 4,855 shares of RetailMeNot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $39,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $322,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Rogers sold 4,899 shares of RetailMeNot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $56,583.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,474.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $109,278. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RetailMeNot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in RetailMeNot by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RetailMeNot by 146.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

