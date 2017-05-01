Loews Co. (NYSE:L) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Loews had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Loews (NYSE:L) traded up 1.39% during trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,395 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. Loews has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Loews Co. (L) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/loews-co-l-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-21-eps.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.