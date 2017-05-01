Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.064 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 29,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 148,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 195,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 178,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,553,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,458,000 after buying an additional 251,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.29% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,723 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.73. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.064 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/livingston-group-asset-management-co-operating-as-southport-capital-management-has-1-064-million-position-in-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.