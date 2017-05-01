Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 8,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eastman Chemical Company were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical Company during the third quarter valued at $209,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) traded up 0.80% during trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. 388,914 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical Company had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical Company’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $306,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,478.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Raisbeck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

