Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $649,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $19,241,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.65. 244,569 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.49. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 297.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $649,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt-has-649000-stake-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

In other news, Director Stephanie C. Hill acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.85 per share, with a total value of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 28,603 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $3,729,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.