LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.52

Media coverage about LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been trending very positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LivaNova PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.52 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) opened at 52.70 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.57 billion. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. LivaNova PLC had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

