Liquidity Services (LQDT) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.69

Media headlines about Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liquidity Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.69 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) opened at 7.80 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s market cap is $244.84 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post ($0.59) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, VP Michael E. Sweeney sold 3,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $26,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 7,717 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $58,726.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,726.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

