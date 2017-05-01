Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) PT Raised to $0.00

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) opened at 26.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,272,000 after buying an additional 493,571 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 215.0% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 206,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 646.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 559,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 484,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

