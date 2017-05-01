Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) opened at 26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $35.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGF. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 4,550.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

