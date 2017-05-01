Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lion Biotechnologies Inc (LBIO)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:LBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) opened at 6.85 on Monday. Lion Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The stock’s market cap is $426.82 million.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Biotechnologies will post ($1.20) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lion-biotechnologies-inc-lbio-earns-buy-rating-from-chardan-capital-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 38,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Lion Biotechnologies Company Profile

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.