Line Corp (LN) Cut to “Sell” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Line Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Line Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Line Corp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) traded down 3.76% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 173,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 97.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Line Corp has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Line Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,902,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Line Corp during the third quarter worth about $28,089,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Line Corp during the third quarter worth about $16,301,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Line Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Line Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,669,000. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Line Corp

LINE Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of LINE business portal business. Its LINE business portal segment includes communication and content service and advertising service. Communication and content service provides communication, contents and other services, such as LINE Pay, LINE FRIENDS and LINE Mobile.

