Linde AG (LIN) Given a €174.00 Price Target by equinet AG Analysts

equinet AG set a €174.00 ($189.13) price target on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Commerzbank Ag set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €174.00 ($189.13) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.24 ($180.69).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) traded up 1.806% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €164.467. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares. Linde AG has a 52 week low of €117.30 and a 52 week high of €165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €156.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of €30.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.527.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/linde-ag-lin-given-a-174-00-price-target-by-equinet-ag-analysts.html.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.