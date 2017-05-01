Linde AG (LIN) Given a €163.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €163.50 ($177.72) price objective on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a €171.00 ($185.87) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America Corp set a €168.00 ($182.61) price target on shares of Linde AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde AG in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.24 ($180.69).

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) traded up 1.806% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €164.467. 1,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. Linde AG has a one year low of €117.30 and a one year high of €165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of €156.55 and a 200 day moving average of €153.79. The stock has a market cap of €30.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.527.

About Linde AG

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

