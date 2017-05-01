Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) COO Sells $26,115.50 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) COO Ian Rogers sold 2,749 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $26,115.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,661.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Ian Rogers sold 590 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $5,605.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Ian Rogers sold 37,241 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $354,161.91.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Ian Rogers sold 36,649 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $22,722.38.

On Friday, March 31st, Ian Rogers sold 18,351 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $165,159.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Ian Rogers sold 760 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $6,840.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Ian Rogers sold 15,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $137,250.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ian Rogers sold 14,583 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $128,767.89.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Ian Rogers sold 3,496 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $30,590.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $33,311.25.

On Monday, March 20th, Ian Rogers sold 64,244 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $565,347.20.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down 0.84% on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business earned $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 108.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 855.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

