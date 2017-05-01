CGOV Asset Management Sells 134,729 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

CGOV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,729 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric Holdings makes up approximately 2.3% of CGOV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CGOV Asset Management owned 0.88% of Lincoln Electric Holdings worth $66,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm earned $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other news, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $449,162.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

