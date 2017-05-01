Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $449,162.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,231,813.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,238,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,181,000 after buying an additional 103,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,884,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 15.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 902,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,501,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 89.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business earned $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.31 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

