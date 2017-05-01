Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $3.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) traded up 4.78% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 682,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $355.25 million.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 622,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 553,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

