Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NXCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NEXT Co. Ltd provides real estate information services through sites HOME’S and Lifull. Lines of business includes Domestic Real Estate Information Services HOME’S, Services for Domestic Real Estate Companies, Overseas Business which includes Aggregation of real estate information and Portal service and other services. NEXT Co. Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lifull Co (NASDAQ:NXCLF) remained flat at $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lifull Co has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $823.88 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lifull-co-ltd-nxclf-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifull Co (NXCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.