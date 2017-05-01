LifePoint Health’s (LPNT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on LifePoint Health from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded LifePoint Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on LifePoint Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) traded up 0.201% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.275. 100,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. LifePoint Health has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.083 and a beta of 0.87.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lifepoint-healths-lpnt-equal-weight-rating-reaffirmed-at-barclays-plc.html.

In other LifePoint Health news, insider David M. Dill sold 18,800 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,169,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,858.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Bumpus sold 26,362 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $1,714,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LifePoint Health by 65.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.