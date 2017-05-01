Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 208.98 ($2.67).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 200.089508 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.53. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.52 billion. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 109.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 211.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey plc’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Angela Ann Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,720.53). Also, insider Mike Hussey purchased 50,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($127,844.54). Insiders have bought 55,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,924 over the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

