Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Schroders plc (SDR)

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.16) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDR. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,771 ($48.21) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on Schroders plc from GBX 3,100 ($39.63) to GBX 3,420 ($43.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Schroders plc to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,245 ($41.49) to GBX 3,120 ($39.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.07) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Schroders plc to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($43.47) to GBX 3,300 ($42.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,108.62 ($39.74).

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) opened at 3201.217773 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 8.81 billion. Schroders plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,960.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,209.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,110.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,978.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Schroders plc’s previous dividend of $29.00.

In other news, insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 13,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,291 ($29.29), for a total transaction of £318,082.44 ($406,651.04). Also, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard purchased 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,061 ($39.13) per share, with a total value of £20,478.09 ($26,180.12). Insiders have acquired 1,544,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,471,709 in the last ninety days.

About Schroders plc

Schroders plc (Schroders) is the parent company of an international asset management and private banking group. Schroders operates three business segments: Asset Management, Private Banking and Group. Asset Management includes three divisions: Investment, which consists of its portfolio management, research and dealing functions across a product range covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives; Distribution, which employs people globally, specialising in sales, client service, marketing, product development and product management, and serving institutional and intermediary sales channels, and Infrastructure, which employs people in the information technology, operations, finance, risk management, human resources, legal, compliance and internal audit.

