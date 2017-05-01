Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.62) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMGT. BNP Paribas downgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.30) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.68) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.28) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 740 ($9.55) to GBX 710 ($9.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 803 ($10.37).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) traded down 0.139567% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 716.021484. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 571.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 836.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.28. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.52 billion.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust plc news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 96,711 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £700,187.64 ($904,051.18). Insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $38,112 over the last ninety days.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

