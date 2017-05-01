LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. LHC Group also reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $235.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Craig Hallum set a $57.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other LHC Group news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $359,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,697.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 13,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $681,508.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,636,291.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,958 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) opened at 52.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

